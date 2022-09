Articles

Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new study. Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that replicates fasting appeared to reduce inflammation and delay cognitive decline in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease; initial data indicates diet's safety in Alzheimer's patients.

