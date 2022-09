Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 00:07 Hits: 1

Our ability to think, decide, remember recent events and more, comes from our brain's neocortex. Now neuroscientists have discovered key aspects of the mechanisms behind these functions. Their findings could ultimately help improve treatments for certain neuropsychiatric disorders and brain injuries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220926200707.htm