The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Heat-related mortality risk is widespread across Washington state, study shows

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Heat-related deaths occur across Washington state, even in regions with typically milder climates. This is the most extensive study yet of heat-related mortality in Washington state, and the first to look beyond the major population to and include rural areas. Researchers used statistical methods to uncover 'hidden' deaths that may have listed something else, like illness or a chronic disease, as the primary cause.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220926200728.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version