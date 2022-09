Articles

Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Researchers developed a more accurate simulation of the impact that formed Earth's largest crater -- Vredefort crater -- nearly two billion years ago. They found the impactor (most likely an asteroid) that formed Vredefort crater is much larger than previously believed.

