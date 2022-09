Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 22 September 2022 16:45 Hits: 1

Mutations can drastically help or hurt the odds of an organism surviving and reproducing. Researchers have created a computer program called ExtRaINSIGHT that tracks the history of harmful mutations throughout human evolution. They've discovered several regions of the genome are especially vulnerable to mutations, meaning any mutations there could lead to severe or lethal consequences.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220922124516.htm