Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 19:30 Hits: 2

Two recent studies reveal how skin forms differently across different areas of the body from the face and underarms to the palms of our hands and feet. By profiling the changes in skin, researchers found that the differences have a direct impact for how various skin diseases form across the body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220923153043.htm