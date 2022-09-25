Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 22:50 Hits: 3

The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220925185056.htm