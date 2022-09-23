Climate change is making lakes turn green-brown

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 13:09 Hits: 0

If global warming persists, blue lakes worldwide are at risk of turning green-brown, according to a new study which presents the a global inventory of lake color. Shifts in lake water color can indicate a loss of ecosystem health. While substances such as algae and sediments can affect the color of lakes, the new study finds air temperature, precipitation, lake depth and elevation also play important roles in determining a lake's most common water color.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220923090925.htm