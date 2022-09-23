The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Climate change is making lakes turn green-brown

Category: Environment Hits: 0

If global warming persists, blue lakes worldwide are at risk of turning green-brown, according to a new study which presents the a global inventory of lake color. Shifts in lake water color can indicate a loss of ecosystem health. While substances such as algae and sediments can affect the color of lakes, the new study finds air temperature, precipitation, lake depth and elevation also play important roles in determining a lake's most common water color.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220923090925.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version