Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 01:36 Hits: 2

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” Gov. DeSantis said in a statement.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/09/24/florida-emergency-declared-as-tropical-storm-ian-strengthens-00058720