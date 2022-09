Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 19:30 Hits: 1

The impacts of air pollution on human health, economies, and agriculture differ drastically depending on where on the planet the pollutants are emitted, according to a new study that found that In some cases, pollution co-emitted with CO2 can increase the social cost of carbon by as much as 66%.

