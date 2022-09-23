The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Asexual relationships need same ingredients as any other relationship

Many asexual individuals, those with little to no sexual attraction, are in long-term satisfying romantic relationships, but there has been little study on how and why they last and thrive. New research found that, despite asexuals' lack of or dislike for sexual attraction, the ingredients that make for a successful relationship among asexual individuals are virtually the same as those in any other relationship.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220923165326.htm

