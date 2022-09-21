New Analysis Finds Popularly Used Insulation Materials Pollute BIPOC, Low-Income Communities

NEW YORK, NY – A new analysis from NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), Healthy Building Network and Energy Efficiency for All has found that the commonly used insulation materials studied, spray foam (SPF) and fiberglass, pollute BIPOC and/or low-income communities over their life cycles, with SPF carrying a heavier pollution burden. While cost, performance and greenhouse gas emissions have traditionally dictated which insulation material is selected, the study provides a new decision-making framework that incorporates chemical and environmental justice impacts.

Additional findings from the reports, Chemical and Environmental Justice Impacts in the Life Cycle of Building Insulation, include:

● While fiberglass is preferable to spray foam, improvements are still needed to decrease harmful pollution related to the fiberglass life cycle.

● Avoiding hazardous chemicals in a product’s content can serve as a starting point to help protect building occupants, installers, and others impacted by those hazardous chemicals throughout the supply chain.

● There are significant opportunities for life cycle improvements by avoiding hazardous chemicals, implementing circularity, and taking other actions stemming from the principles of green chemistry and environmental justice.

● The production and disposal of building materials can impact surrounding communities, contributing to environmental injustice.

● Understanding the embodied chemical impacts in the life cycle of building materials, including how they contribute to environmental injustice and cumulative impacts on communities, is necessary to inform safer, more equitable material choices and policies.

The study also details recommendations for building industry professionals, policymakers and manufacturers, including being transparent about what is in a product, how and where the product and chemical inputs are made, and any hazardous releases that occur throughout the product’s life cycle.

An abridged version of the reports can be found in the report brief as well.

The following statements are from the co-authors of the report:

“Billions of pounds of insulation are installed in buildings every year. Our report urges assessment of the full life cycle impact of insulation materials to sustainably and equitably build energy-efficient spaces. Taking an environmental and climate-justice lens when selecting building insulation can reduce harm to BIPOC communities and minimize our reliance on fossil-fuel intensive materials, like spray foam.” - Veena Singla, Senior Scientist, NRDC

“Insulation is an integral part of our buildings, and better insulating buildings to decrease energy use is an important part of climate solutions. However, the current carbon-focused approach fails to account for other harmful emissions associated with the life cycle of insulation materials and perpetuates harm to BIPOC and low-income communities.” - Rebecca Stamm, Senior Researcher, Healthy Building Network

