Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Voter Registration Day. What better way to celebrate than to take two minutes to check your voter registration and find out who will be on your ballot this November?

The 2022 midterm election is quickly approaching. It’s crucial that you check your registration now. Voter suppression efforts have been a problem for decades and, in the last few years, have been on a sharp upswing.

In fact, between 2016 and 2018, 17 million voters were purged from the rolls nationwide, many in states represented by climate deniers. Take a moment today to be sure your registration is up-to-date.

Once you have checked your registration and found out who’s on your ballot, make a plan to vote on November 8.

There are so many reasons to vote this year. Over the last two years, we’ve seen unprecedented action from Congress and the Biden administration to address climate change and improve public health — big commitments to cut carbon and methane, the largest single investment in climate solutions in US history, dozens of policies to limit air pollution.

We made this progress because we voted for our kids, our climate, and public health in 2020. Let’s do it again in 2022.Check your voter registration today, make your plan to vote, and then share this tool with your friends to make sure they’re registered too.

Check Your Voter Registration

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/are-you-registered-to-vote/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=are-you-registered-to-vote