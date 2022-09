Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 18:25 Hits: 0

Researchers have discovered a 380-million-year-old heart -- the oldest ever found -- alongside a separate fossilized stomach, intestine and liver in an ancient jawed fish, shedding new light on the evolution of our own bodies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220915142501.htm