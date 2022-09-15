Beyond AlphaFold: A.I. excels at creating new proteins

Articles

Over the past two years, machine learning has revolutionized protein structure prediction. Now there's a similar revolution in protein design. Biologists show that machine learning can be used to create protein molecules much more accurately and quickly than previously possible. By creating new, useful proteins not found in nature, they hope this advance will lead to many new vaccines, treatments, tools for carbon capture, and sustainable biomaterials.

