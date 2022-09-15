The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Beyond AlphaFold: A.I. excels at creating new proteins

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Over the past two years, machine learning has revolutionized protein structure prediction. Now there's a similar revolution in protein design. Biologists show that machine learning can be used to create protein molecules much more accurately and quickly than previously possible. By creating new, useful proteins not found in nature, they hope this advance will lead to many new vaccines, treatments, tools for carbon capture, and sustainable biomaterials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220915142503.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version