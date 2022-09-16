Infants, young children finally get relief from eczema's terrible itch

Articles

Published on Friday, 16 September 2022

The first study to treat moderate-to-severe eczema in infants and children 6 months to 5 years old with a biologic drug rather than immune-suppressing medications shows the drug was highly effective in reducing the signs and symptoms of eczema. More than half of children had at least a 75% reduction in signs of eczema and itch. Kids slept through night for first time instead of scratching. Parents saw children's personalities change as they were able to lead a normal life.

