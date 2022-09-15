Path to the brown coloration of diatoms discovered

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 14:47 Hits: 5

Diatoms are microscopic unicellular algae occurring in natural waters worldwide. During photosynthesis, they take up large quantities of carbon dioxide, the primary greenhouse gas emitted through human activities, and convert it into biomass. The carotenoid fucoxanthin enables diatoms to efficiently harvest the blue-green part of the sunlight for photosynthesis. An international research team now discovered how the algae produce this important and widely used pigment.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220915104741.htm