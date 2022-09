Articles

To improve understanding of variation of Earth's rotation in the 4th--7th centuries CE, a research team analyzed Byzantine records from this period to identify total solar eclipses around the Eastern Mediterranean. Five total eclipses with reliable information on location, timing, and totality were identified, in 346, 418, 484, 601, and 693 CE.

