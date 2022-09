Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 14:47 Hits: 5

A team of researchers came across a new-to-science species of octopus from Dongshan island in China's Fujian Province. At less than 40 g in its adult stage, Callistoctopus xiaohongxu is considered a small to moderate-sized octopus. The species, known to locals but long mistaken for a different species, has smooth skin and reddish-brown color.

