Published on Friday, 16 September 2022

Researchers have quantified the energy of ocean currents larger than 1,000 kilometers. Using a novel coarse-graining technique, they have discovered that the most energetic is the Antarctic Circumpolar Current, some 9,000 kilometers in diameter.

