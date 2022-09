Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 19:37 Hits: 0

NASA's Perseverance rover is well into its second science campaign, collecting rock-core samples from features within an area long considered by scientists to be a top prospect for finding signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220916153722.htm