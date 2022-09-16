Climate change from the ground up: Researchers explore sea level rise impact on building foundations

Articles

Published on Friday, 16 September 2022

Researchers have considered how flooding from rising sea levels and storm surges will damage the built environment along the coast, but what about climate change's less noticeable impacts below the surface? A new study by civil engineers examines the hidden costs to building foundations due to sea level rise. They propose a method for inspection and repair to lower the cost associated with deterioration from saltwater corrosion.

