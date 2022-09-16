The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Climate change from the ground up: Researchers explore sea level rise impact on building foundations

Researchers have considered how flooding from rising sea levels and storm surges will damage the built environment along the coast, but what about climate change's less noticeable impacts below the surface? A new study by civil engineers examines the hidden costs to building foundations due to sea level rise. They propose a method for inspection and repair to lower the cost associated with deterioration from saltwater corrosion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220916161747.htm

