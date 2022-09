Articles

Researchers used data from over 300 human fecal microbiota transplants to understand what happens when two gut microbiomes mix together. The answer could inform better therapeutic strategies for gut disorders and provide a richer understanding of how microbes behave and interact in complex natural ecosystems.

