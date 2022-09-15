The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Discovery of extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs

Researchers have discovered a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile that belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand's living tuatara. A team of scientists describe the new species Opisthiamimus gregori, which once inhabited Jurassic North America about 150 million years ago alongside dinosaurs like Stegosaurus and Allosaurus. In life, this prehistoric reptile would have been about 16 centimeters (about 6 inches) from nose to tail -- and would fit curled up in the palm of an adult human hand -- and likely survived on a diet of insects and other invertebrates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220915123701.htm

