Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022

Bright, uniquely colored songbirds are at higher risk of extinction and more likely to be traded as pets. Researchers also predict that almost 500 additional bird species, most of them living in the tropics, are at risk of future trade based on their unique and desirable coloration.

