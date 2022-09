Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 21:13 Hits: 4

After devastating floods affected 33 million Pakistanis in August, a new study confirms that global heating had a probable impact. But overall climate vulnerability was a major contributing factor.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-change-likely-worsened-pakistan-extreme-floods/a-63142625?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss