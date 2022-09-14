Air pollution may spur irregular heart rhythms in healthy teens

Articles

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

A first-of-its-kind study examining the impact of air pollution on healthy teenagers found that air pollution may trigger an irregular heart rhythm within two hours after exposure. Reducing the risk of irregular heart rhythms -- known as arrhythmias -- during adolescence may help reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death and developing heart disease in adulthood. Wearing face masks and avoiding vigorous physical activity may be warranted on high pollution days, especially during early morning hours, researchers said.

