Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 22:00 Hits: 22

Researchers used data from large studies that contained laboratory measurements of two-drug combinations of 12 anti-tuberculosis drugs. Using mathematical models, the team discovered a set of rules that drug pairs need to satisfy to be potentially good treatments as part of three- and four-drug cocktails.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220914180013.htm