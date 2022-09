Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Shallow-water mining projects are already underway in Namibia and Indonesia, and projects have been proposed in Mexico, New Zealand, and Sweden, but the effects of these projects haven't been fully investigated. Scientists argue that shallow-water mining needs more rigorous environmental evaluation before it can be declared safe and sustainable.

