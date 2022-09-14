The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cowbird chicks do best with two warbler nest mates -- not four, not zero, study finds

Brown-headed cowbirds are generalist brood parasites, laying their eggs in the nests of many other bird species and letting the host parents raise their young. A new study seeks to understand the strategies cowbird chicks use to survive in prothonotary warbler nests when they hatch with different numbers of warbler nestlings. The study reveals that a cowbird chick does better with two than with four or zero warbler nest mates.

