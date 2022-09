Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 17:23 Hits: 2

To combat the hazards of ice, a mechanical engineer has developed a sprayable ice-shedding material that is 100 times stronger than any others. It's been tested by Boeing under erosive rain conditions at 385 miles per hour and outperformed current state-of-the-art aerospace coating technologies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220912132350.htm