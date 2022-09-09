Sex-determination mechanisms in birds

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 13:45 Hits: 4

Scientists have known that sex-determination in vertebrates happens in the germ cells, a body's reproductive cells, and the somatic cells, the cells that are not reproductive cells. Yet they have not fully understood the mechanisms by which it happens. To better grasp the process of the germ cell's sex determination, a research team has analyzed germ cells in chickens using RNA-sequencing to predict the mechanism that determines the sex. Their study provides insight into the mechanism of sex determination in birds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220909094510.htm