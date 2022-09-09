The roots of biodiversity: How proteins differ across species

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 September 2022

In a new study, Yale researchers have compared the proteomes of skin cells from 11 mammals, which, they say, will help scientists understand the molecular drivers of biodiversity and how these factors have evolved over time. They found that while many proteins are similarly variable both across and within species, some are more variable between species, providing clues about which proteins might be more important in mammalian evolution. The work may also help researchers understand why some species are more resistant to cancer. Their findings were published Sept. 9 in Science Advances.

