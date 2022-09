Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 16:07 Hits: 1

The donkey has shaped the history of humankind, both as a source of power for farm work, and of transportation in sometimes hard to reach areas. To understand the origins of it domestication, scientists built and analyzed the most complete panel of genomes ever studied for this animal. The researchers reveal that the donkey was first domesticated in Africa in 5,000 B.C.E.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220909120734.htm