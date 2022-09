Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 16:07 Hits: 1

Flooding is a global risk, according to the World Bank, with the lives and property of billions of people threatened. Even more people are at risk of starvation as a knock-on effect of floods: the waters can drown crops. Now, researchers are getting closer to identifying the molecular processes underlying how floods deprive plants of oxygen -- and how to engineer hardier crops.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220909120740.htm