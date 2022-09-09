Food insecurity has lasting impacts on the brains and behavior of mice

Articles

The pandemic saw an increase in the number of food-insecure households with children in America, but what are the consequences? A new study, conducted in mice, is among the first to look at impacts on the brain and behavior of food insecurity apart from other adversities in the environment. Mice raised with uncertain food resources exhibited changes in adulthood in the brain's dopamine network and changes in ability to adapt to changing conditions -- cognitive flexibility.

