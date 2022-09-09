Stone age surgery: Earliest evidence of amputation found

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 20:08 Hits: 6

Researchers have uncovered the oldest case of surgical amputation to date in Borneo. The find presents a remarkable feat in human prehistory. The discovery describes the skeletal remains of a young adult found in a cave in Borneo, who had part of the left lower leg and left foot amputated, probably as a child, at least 31,000 years ago. The person survived the surgical procedure, living for at least another six to nine years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220909160834.htm