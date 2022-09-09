Five new embryos created after 10th oocyte collection in northern white rhinoceroses

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 20:28

Three years after starting its ambitious program to save the northern white rhino from extinction through advanced assisted reproduction technologies, the BioRescue consortium draws a positive interim conclusion: Following the 10th event of harvesting immature egg cells (oocytes) in the northern white rhino female Fatu, the international team produced five additional embryos -- bringing the total to 22 sired by two bulls. This nourishes the hope to eventually succeed in producing new offspring and give a keystone grazer of Central Africa a new future.

