Fracking, Leukemia, and a Mother’s Promise to Protect her Child

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 September 2022 17:26 Hits: 6

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Moms Clean Air Force Senior National Field Manager, Patrice Tomcik. The article originally appeared in the Philadelphia Inquier on August 25, 2022:

In 2014, when I first learned about the plans to frack near my sons’ school in the Mars Area School District, I became concerned. I scoured medical journals, met with researchers, and attended community meetings to learn more. I learned that hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling method that involves injecting fluid that contains sand, water, and chemicals underground in order to stimulate the flow of gas or oil. This process can both use and release chemicals that have been linked to cancer. As a cancer survivor, Carson is at a higher risk of having cancer again. While the form of leukemia he had as a kid has a relatively high survival rate, it can lead to additional health problems later in life.

It is my job as his mom to be vigilant about any possible environmental exposures that could increase that risk.

At the time, there were scant studies about the impacts to people from oil and gas operations. Researchers were only just starting to uncover the public health implications of these industrial operations located near homes, hospitals, and schools. Ultimately, our community wasn’t able to stop those gas wells from being drilled near the Mars Area schools.

There are now fracked gas wells and a network of gathering pipelines scattered throughout the school district. Like thousands of other communities, we were left with unanswered questions about an industry that has never been proven safe to operate near where children live, learn, and play. The oil and gas industry emits a cocktail of harmful volatile organic compounds such as benzene, a known risk factor for the type of leukemia in the study — the same cancer that my son had.

The Yale study adds to a growing body of evidence indicating that there could be serious public health impacts associated with being in close proximity to oil and gas operations, and that we need more protective policies as a result. Across our nation, more than 3 million children go to school within a half mile of oil and gas operations.

Last year, at the federal level, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule to cut methane and other harmful pollutants from new and existing oil and gas operations. Parents from across the country came out in support of the rule, but we also asked the EPA to make it better.

Currently, the EPA is working on a draft oil and gas methane rule proposal, and we need it strengthened to better protect families. A strong and comprehensive methane rule will cut climate-warming methane pollution and have the benefit of reducing associated harmful volatile organic compounds such as benzene.

The EPA’s methane proposal must further address oil and gas pollution by eliminating routine flaring (the burning off of methane and associated gases), requiring regular inspections at small wells, mandating community air monitoring programs, and demanding the use of equipment that does not emit methane pollution.

The EPA must propose a strong rule this summer to cut pollution from oil and gas operations. There is no time to waste — both for my son, and for millions of other families.

Tell President Biden: Protect Our Children From Harmful Oil and Gas Pollution

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/fracking-leukemia-a-mother-protect-her-child/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=fracking-leukemia-a-mother-protect-her-child