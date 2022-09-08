The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Collaborative machine learning that preserves privacy

Researchers developed a system that streamlines the process of federated learning, a technique where users collaborate to train a machine-learning model in a way that safeguards each user's data. The system reduces communication costs of federated learning and boosts accuracy of a machine-learning model trained using this method, which would make federated learning more feasible to implement in real-world settings.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220908172355.htm

