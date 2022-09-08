The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Physicists invoke the cosmological collider to explain why matter, and not antimatter, dominates the universe

Early in its history, shortly after the Big Bang, the universe was filled with equal amounts of matter and 'antimatter' -- particles that are matter counterparts but with opposite charge. But then, as space expanded, the universe cooled. Today's universe is full of galaxies and stars which are made of matter. Where did the antimatter go, and how did matter come to dominate the universe? This cosmic origin of matter continues to puzzle scientists. Physicists have now opened a new pathway for probing the cosmic origin of matter by invoking the 'cosmological collider.'

