Moms Are Powering Progress in 2022

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 September 2022 19:00 Hits: 6

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

This was written by Moms Clean Air Force’s National Field Manager, Ali Simpson:

Over the last two years, we’ve seen unprecedented action from Congress and the Biden administration to address climate change and improve public health — action that will protect our children’s and grandchildren’s health and future.

We’ve made progress because we voted for our kids, our climate, and public health in 2020. As the midterm election approaches, we must pledge to get out to the polls in 2022.

Every vote can make a difference in what we can accomplish, in what’s possible. Because we voted for our kids, our climate, and public health in 2020:

The US rejoined the Paris Agreement and pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050.

The US joined 110 countries across the globe in a pledge to reduce methane pollution 30% by 2030.

Our government has enacted 56 new policies and rules to limit air and climate pollution.

President Biden launched the Justice40 Initiative to ensure that climate investments benefit communities that are disproportionately impacted by pollution.

But beyond this executive action, Congress has taken bold action to secure our children’s health and future. It passed two major bills that together invest nearly half a trillion dollars in stopping climate pollution.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, enacted last year, includes billions of dollars to transition school bus fleets to zero-tailpipe-pollution electric buses, cap orphaned oil and gas wells, reduce PFAS in drinking water, and clean up legacy pollution.

Just last month, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Law — the biggest climate bill in US history — which will reduce US climate pollution an estimated 40% by 2030, create 9 million high-paying jobs, drastically reduce families’ energy costs, make electric vehicles more affordable, cut harmful methane pollution, and invest $60 billion in environmental justice programs.

We must keep up this momentum. Join Moms in pledging to vote on November 8 — to continue this progress for our kids, our climate, and public health.

Pledge to Vote in 2022

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/moms-are-powering-progress-in-2022/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=moms-are-powering-progress-in-2022