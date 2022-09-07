The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stress in the kids room

Researchers examined various markers in the urine of wild bonobos (Pan paniscus). The researchers found that the birth of a second young animal resulted in the older sibling in a five-fold increase in the stress hormone cortisol and a reduced immune response. The physiological changes were detectable up to seven months after birth and were independent of the usual weaning processes the young animals experience with age.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220907105437.htm

