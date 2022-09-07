Neutralizing antibodies from single COVID-19 booster steadily decline

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 September 2022

Neutralizing antibody levels against the original COVID-19 virus and omicron variants in vaccinated adults tend to decline by at least 15% per month after a single booster shot, a new study using serum from human blood samples suggests. Data from two adults in the same study who had a dramatic loss in antibodies but received a second booster showed that the second dose completely restored antibodies to protective levels.

