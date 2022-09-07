The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Neutralizing antibodies from single COVID-19 booster steadily decline

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Neutralizing antibody levels against the original COVID-19 virus and omicron variants in vaccinated adults tend to decline by at least 15% per month after a single booster shot, a new study using serum from human blood samples suggests. Data from two adults in the same study who had a dramatic loss in antibodies but received a second booster showed that the second dose completely restored antibodies to protective levels.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220907192557.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version