Using nanopores to detect epigenetic changes faster

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 13:50 Hits: 2

Changes known as epigenetic modifications play an important role in cancer development, among other things. Being able to analyze them quickly and reliably could, for example, contribute significantly to the further development of personalized therapy. A research team has now succeeded in characterizing the chemical changes in proteins that are typical for epigenetic modifications using nanopore analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220831095004.htm