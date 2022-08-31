The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Using nanopores to detect epigenetic changes faster

Changes known as epigenetic modifications play an important role in cancer development, among other things. Being able to analyze them quickly and reliably could, for example, contribute significantly to the further development of personalized therapy. A research team has now succeeded in characterizing the chemical changes in proteins that are typical for epigenetic modifications using nanopore analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220831095004.htm

