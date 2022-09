Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 15:36 Hits: 3

An international team of paleontologists has discovered and named a new, early dinosaur. The skeleton -- incredibly, mostly intact -- was found over the course of two digs, in 2017 and 2019.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220831113603.htm