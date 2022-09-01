The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Microbial communities stay healthy by swapping knowledge

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Biomedical engineers have demonstrated a microbial community phenomenon that essentially equates to teaching neighbors how to complete necessary tasks by ripping out and sharing part of the brain. The process of horizontal gene transfer allows microbiomes to keep themselves and their environments healthy and could help scientists create robust, bespoke microbial systems for applications ranging from cleaning toxins from the environment to producing biofuel and other consumer products.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220901135821.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version