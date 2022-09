Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 11:00 Hits: 7

The two probes made flybys of Jupiter and Saturn in the 1970s. Today they’re still doing science way out beyond our solar system.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/voyager-1-and-2-humanitys-interstellar-envoys-soldier-on-at-45/