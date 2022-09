Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 06 September 2022 12:35 Hits: 5

Exposure to air pollution in the first six months impacts a child's inner world of gut bacteria, or microbiome, in ways that could increase risk of allergies, obesity and diabetes, and influence brain development, suggests new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220906083544.htm