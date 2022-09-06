High blood pressure awareness, control improved with better access to primary health care

Articles

In a study of both socioeconomically disadvantaged and socioeconomically advantaged neighborhoods, better access to primary health care was associated with improved high blood pressure awareness and control. These associations existed whether residents lived in socioeconomically disadvantaged or socioeconomically advantaged neighborhoods. The study's findings suggest that regardless of where people live, they may benefit from blood pressure control programs that increase access to primary health care.

