The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

High blood pressure awareness, control improved with better access to primary health care

Category: Environment Hits: 9

In a study of both socioeconomically disadvantaged and socioeconomically advantaged neighborhoods, better access to primary health care was associated with improved high blood pressure awareness and control. These associations existed whether residents lived in socioeconomically disadvantaged or socioeconomically advantaged neighborhoods. The study's findings suggest that regardless of where people live, they may benefit from blood pressure control programs that increase access to primary health care.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220906083550.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version